Legoland San Antonio looking for its first Mini Master Model Builder

Calling all kids age 5-12 in the San Antonio metro area! Do you have what it takes to be San Antonio's first Mini Master Model Builder?

LEGOLAND Discovery Center San Antonio has kicked off its biggest mini LEGO competition and is calling for submissions.

The prompt? Each builder must create an original build (no purchased sets) of their favorite sea creature. Interested competitors can apply by emailing a picture of their creation by Monday, May 16, at 11:59 p.m.

Submissions must include:

Child's name, age and hometown

Photo of the child's original build

A brief paragraph explaining their build and why they think they should be the local Mini Master Model Builder

After submissions have been received, LEGOLAND Discovery Center San Antonio's Master Model Builder and lead management team will select the top three candidates to move forward to public voting.

Then people will be able to vote for their favorites of the three on LEGOLAND Discovery Center San Antonio's Facebook page May 19-24. The winner will be announced on May 26.

The winner will receive annual passes for their family and get to represent the area in the virtual competition to gain the title of the first Mini Master Model Builder of North America.