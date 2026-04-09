10 Hays CISD students, 1 staff member suspended following reports of bullying at high school

The Brief There is an ongoing investigation into "a potentially serious pattern of bullying" in connection with Lehman High School's baseball program 10 students and one Hays CISD staff member have been suspended This week's baseball games will likely be forfeited, and a decision regarding the remaining two weeks of the season is still pending



Ten students and one Hays CISD staff member have been suspended following an investigation into reports of bullying.

This involved the Lehman High School baseball program.

What we know:

According to Hays CISD Superintendent Dr. Eric Wright, there has been an ongoing investigation into "a potentially serious pattern of bullying." This involves some varsity and junior varsity members of the Lehman High School baseball program.

Parents first brought their concerns to campus administration and the school resource officer on Tuesday, April 7.

Hays CISD has suspended 10 students and one staff member in connection with the investigation. Parents of the students have been notified, and campus and district leaders will meet with more parents of other baseball players.

What's next:

This week's baseball games will likely be forfeited, and a decision regarding the remaining two weeks of the season is still pending.

The Hays County Sheriff's Office will be heading the investigation, the superintendent said.

What they're saying:

"Bullying of any kind is intolerable. It goes against everything we are about at Lehman High School and in Hays CISD. Our school district family protects and nurtures each other. We establish high expectations for ourselves — our staff and our students – because that is our character. Let our swift action in this case demonstrate that we will not allow bullying and that those who test that demand will meet with swift and serious consequences," said Superintendent Dr. Eric Wright.