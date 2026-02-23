Lehman HS lockdown lifted; reported weapon case of "mistaken object": district

The Brief Lehman HS under brief lockdown Monday afternoon due to report of a weapon on campus All clear was given around 4:11 p.m. District says report of weapon was merely a case of a mistaken object



Lehman High School in Kyle is no longer under a precautionary lockdown after a report of a weapon on campus.

What we know:

Hays CISD said just before 4 p.m. Feb. 23 that the campus went under lockdown due to a report of someone having a weapon on campus.

The district says the information had not been confirmed and may not be the case, but that the campus was under lockdown out of an abundance of caution.

As of 4:11 p.m., HCISD says that the campus has been cleared from any potential danger and that the lockdown was being cleared according to protocol.

HCISD later clarified that a student or students had reported that another student may have had a gun on campus. The investigation into the report determined it was a "matter of a mistaken object" and no weapon was found on campus.

What's next:

HCISD says that protocol dictates classes to be returned to normal classroom by classroom once an all-clear has been given.

Walkers and car riders will be released as soon as all law enforcement vehicles have left the parking lot. Buses will then be released after that.