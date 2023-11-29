Why Jimmy Carter, family members were wearing leis at Rosalynn Carter's funeral

Close friends and family gathered in Plains on Wednesday to say a final goodbye to Rosalynn Carter. The former first lady was laid to rest, with her funeral taking place in the same tiny town where she and her husband, Jimmy Carter, were born.

The former president was in attendance in his wheelchair, with her one last time in his life.

The service was filled with moments of remembrance and laughs as those who knew her reflected on "the life and legacy of the greatest first lady."

James "Chip" Carter, son of former US President Jimmy Carter, and his wife Becky depart following a funeral service for former US First Lady Rosalynn Carter, at Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains, Georgia, on November 29, 2023.

An unusual accessory also adorned the necks of family members: leis.

So, just why were so many, including the former president, dressed in leis? It all stems from Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter's time in the "Aloha State" early in his naval career.

For part of his time in the Navy, President Carter was stationed in Hawaii. In fact, Chip Carter was born in Honolulu.

According to the Carter Center, Mrs. Carter learned hula dancing while living there, and even once won a hula dancing contest. A couple who are close friends of the Carters and live in Hawaii offered to have the leis shipped to Georgia for the family.

Amy Carter and her husband John Joseph "Jay" Kelly depart after the funeral service for former first lady Rosalynn Carter at Maranatha Baptist Church on November 29, 2023, in Plains, Georgia.

"The family was happy to receive them and eager to wear them. Given Pastor Tony Lowden’s description of the funeral as a celebration of Mrs. Carter’s life, the festive flowers seemed quite appropriate," a representative from the Carter Center told FOX 5.

Former President Jimmy Carter arrives for the funeral service for his wife, former first lady Rosalynn Carter at Maranatha Baptist Church on November 29, 2023, in Plains, Georgia.

The funeral ended Rosalynn Carter's three-day celebration of her life. She was buried within view of the front porch of the home where Jimmy Carter still lives.

This story was reported from Atlanta.