LGBTQ+ supportive church vandalized as Austin Pride Month begins

The Brief United Methodist church Life in the City openly supports LGBTQ+ community Church members found homophobic messages spray-painted on the church and their Progress Pride flag destroyed Church says it was vandalized on August 1, the same day Austin Pride Month began



Austin church Life in the City openly supports the LGBTQ+ community and it says it experienced what it's calling an action of violence.

The backstory:

Pride Month is nationally recognized in June, but for Austin, Aug. 1 marks the official start of the celebration.

But Life in the City, a United Methodist church that openly supports the LGBTQ+ community, says it experienced what it's calling an action of violence.

On August 1, church members found homophobic messages spray-painted on the church and their Progress Pride flag destroyed.

What they're saying:

The church’s Artistic Director, Crystal Paull tells FOX 7 Austin that members are doing their best to respond in a positive way.

"We are going to choose to meet this with love," Paull said. "This is the way we do it at Life in the City."

In response to the vandalism, the church invited the community to join a cleanup effort while also installing a 24-hour pride mural ahead of Sunday’s service.

Despite the hateful messaging, the church says the positive support from allies has given them hope for the future.

"We’re also feeling some hope," Paull said. "We’ve heard from our neighbors, our friends, and allies. It’s been an outpouring of support so that’s been uplifting."

What's next:

According to the church, a police report has been filed.

"Moving forward, this is not going to change who we are," Paull said. "We are going to continue to do the work of Life in the City which is to be radically inclusive."