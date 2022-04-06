Liberty Hill boutique crawl raises money for non-profit Hope House
LIBERTY HILL, Texas - Liberty Hill is holding a boutique crawl with a portion of profits going to a good cause. "Hop Around The Hill" will let people explore various shops in the town on April 9 and every boutique participating will donate some of its profits back to Hope House, which has been providing permanent care to severely disabled children for more than 50 years.
Organizers say many of the participating stores will have drinks, food, and giveaways. Each store will also provide a passport that you can take with you throughout the day. Grab a stamp at each participating store (no purchase necessary) and turn in your full card at the last boutique you visit. Full stamp cards will be entered to win $450 in gift cards from the participating boutiques.
The boutiques participating are:
Ivory Sparrow Boutique
The Blue Door Gift Store
Ginger Roots Boutique
The Wildflower Republic
Pep & Punch
Simply Home Decor & More
Viridian Rowe
Ash & Crown
Two Brand It
The event goes from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can get more information here.
