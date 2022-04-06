Liberty Hill boutique crawl raises money for non-profit Hope House

Liberty Hill is holding a boutique crawl with a portion of profits going to a good cause. "Hop Around The Hill" will let people explore various shops in the town on April 9 and every boutique participating will donate some of its profits back to Hope House, which has been providing permanent care to severely disabled children for more than 50 years.

Organizers say many of the participating stores will have drinks, food, and giveaways. Each store will also provide a passport that you can take with you throughout the day. Grab a stamp at each participating store (no purchase necessary) and turn in your full card at the last boutique you visit. Full stamp cards will be entered to win $450 in gift cards from the participating boutiques.

The boutiques participating are:

Ivory Sparrow Boutique

The Blue Door Gift Store

Ginger Roots Boutique

The Wildflower Republic

Pep & Punch

Simply Home Decor & More

Viridian Rowe

Ash & Crown

Two Brand It

The event goes from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can get more information here.

