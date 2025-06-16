License plate readers in Austin will end after privacy concerns

The Brief License plate readers in Austin will no longer be used after June The program is ending after expressed concerns about privacy Some Austin City Council members reacted



License plate readers will no longer be used in Austin after June.

This comes after community members and the Austin city council expressed concerns about privacy.

License plate readers in Austin

The backstory:

Forty cameras are located around Austin and nearly 500 cameras are mounted on vehicles. They are license plate readers.

"It’s an automatic tool that alerts us of criminal activity tied to a particular license plate," Austin Police Association President Michael Bullock said.

Recently, they helped locate the suspects accused of killing InfoWars writer Jamie White. A recent city audit found about 75 million scans resulted in 165 arrests, 133 prosecutions, and one mission person found.

"It is what we would call a force multiplier that really helps us in times when we have low staffing where officers don't have the time to dedicate to just running license plates or looking for one particular individual. We're able to utilize technology to help us be on the lookout in different areas more often than we would be otherwise," Bullock said.

A city audit said, "Legally, if Flock has data that would aid a law enforcement entity in an investigation, they are required to share that information with the requesting entity. That data could then be used for investigations on matters that could include First Amendment activities, reproductive care access, and immigration status."

"We've never been an immigration enforcement authority here at APD and none of our tools are being used for that purpose and there are controls to prevent that from happening as well," Bullock said.

The city manager decided to axe the license plate reader program. After having the program for a little more than a year, it ends at the end of the month. It could be months before the council brings up the topic again.

"It's going to take us longer in order to develop leads and potentially longer to be able to identify suspects or to arrest individuals, which means that the public is going to be in danger for longer," Bullock said.

Austin City Council members react

The other side:

Jared McClain, an attorney for the Institute for Justice, said it is unconstitutional.

"Before they're intruding into your personal privacy, we have this step where you have to go before a neutral magistrate and, by just giving carte blanche access to all of your information to police at all times, it would make law enforcement easier, but it does so at the cost of our privacy rights," McClain said.

Community members and Austin City Council members expressed their concerns.

"Once the data is collected, it can be accessed by ICE or other departments out of state using Flock's network," District 9 Representative Zo Qadri said.

"What you see now in Austin is people are now realizing, wait, this is kind of creepy, this is kind of creepy that the government just has all of this information about me when we've just sort of been cosigning it by signing these contracts and joining these programs and having our elected representatives in the name of more security, install all these cameras and sign all these contracts with technology companies, AI companies, and then next thing you know, we have no more privacy," McClain said.

"When you just have to rely on the good faith of police to not put this data, to put this information to bad use after they collect it, that's a troubling place to be," McClain added.

What's next:

It’s unclear what will happen to the cameras – whether they will stay installed or be disconnected.