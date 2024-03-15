AFD responds to lightning strike fire in Northeast Austin

Image 1 of 4 ▼ (Austin Fire Department)

A lightning strike fire in Northeast Austin is now under control.

Austin firefighters responded to the fire just after 6 a.m. Friday in the 11800 block of Gaelic Drive.

When firefighters arrived, the roof was on fire, but crews were able to contain the fire to the chimney.

All occupants of the home were able to safely evacuate.

Crews are still on scene working to protect the property inside the home.