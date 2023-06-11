Amber Alert: 7-year-old girl found safe, Dallas PD looking for suspect

Dallas police said a 7-year-old girl who was the subject of an Amber Alert has been found safe.

Police say Lillie May Anderson and her 9-year-old brother left the family's apartment on Argentina Drive around noon Sunday.

As they were walking, the two children were approached by a person, who was approximately 30 years old, in a gray crossover-type vehicle. He offered to take the children for a ride and they both got into the car, according to police.

Police said the suspect drove the children to a store on West Kiest Boulevard at South Polk Street in Central Oak Cliff.

At around 12:15 p.m., the 9-year-old went to front door of a store and when they turned around to come back, the suspect drove away with Lillie inside, according to police.

Dallas Police received a 911 call after the 9-year-old was seen in the parking lot.

"He kind of gave us a good description of the car he was in but he’s nine. His emotions are all over the place," said Corey Smith, the cousin of the missing girl. "The tears are coming down. I could tell he’s trying to stay strong."

At 12:40 a.m., nearly 6 hours after an Amber Alert was issued, Lillie was seen walking up a sidewalk in her apartment complex.

She was taken to a local hospital as a precaution.

No vehicle was seen dropping off the child at the apartments.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Police are asking for the public to help identify the suspect and vehicle used in the kidnapping.