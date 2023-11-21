Pflugerville residents upset about limestone blocks blocking lake access

Residents of the Villages of Hidden Lake community are bummed about change.

"It's not that open anymore," said Max Herrera. "I could take my dog to this beach right here because that's as far as I could go."

Changing access to Lake Pflugerville is a concern, specifically for those like Herrera, a Vietnam veteran, who have a little more trouble getting around.

A fence recently went up along a nearby neighbor’s property, closing off one access point. Then, limestone blocks were put up at one of the public access ways.

Other access routes now have wooden poles installed. Resident Tony Gauquier is concerned they are a precursor to limestone blocks.

"My main job was to transport students from one area to another area to a health center, so they would be able to take their mats," said Gauquier, who used to work with people who have disabilities. "And many of them did not have full accessibility with their legs, so we had them in wheelchairs for transport."

Because of his experience, he’s speaking up about the limestone blocks that now sit at the end of a cement path heading to Lake Pflugerville.

"As you can see, if you're coming in a wheelchair, you basically have to do a very wide turn," said Gauquier. "And if you've ever tried to operate wheelchairs on sand and mud, it's extremely hard to do."

Gauquier said many people in their community are wheelchair users. He was told the blocks were put there to block golf carts from driving through.

MORE 7 ON YOUR SIDE STORIES:

"I don't believe that any city or any entity should be trying to block public access ways," he said. "I think that was a poor use of resources. It could have been used for other things."

According to the Americans with Disabilities Act, when parks or recreation facilities are built or altered, they must align with ADA standards which do require inclusion of various features, including accessible routes.

FOX 7 reached out to the City of Pflugerville to learn more about park plans and hasn’t heard back.

Have a story idea or problem you need help with? Email 7OYS@fox.com.