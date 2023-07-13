Lisa Marie Presley's cause of death revealed

The cause of death for Lisa Marie Presley has been released by the Los Angeles County coroner.

Officials confirmed Thursday that Presley, 54, died from complications resulting from a small bowel obstruction.

The exact cause of death was revealed as sequelae of small bowel obstruction.

Presley, known as the child of singer and actor Elvis Presley, died in January.

Lisa Marie Presley attends the ribbon-cutting ceremony during the grand opening of "Graceland Presents ELVIS: The Exhibition - The Show - The Experience" at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino on April 23, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

"It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us," her mother Priscilla Presley confirmed in a statement on Jan. 12. "She was the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known."

Presley was pronounced dead at a Los Angeles area hospital.

News of Presley's hospitalization was first reported by TMZ. Her mother later confirmed the news on social media platforms that she was in the hospital.

"My beloved daughter Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital," Priscilla Presley wrote in a statement. "She is now receiving the best care. Please keep her and our family in your prayers. We feel the prayers from around the world, and ask for privacy during this time."

Lisa Marie Presley attends handprint ceremony honoring Three Generations of Presley's at TCL Chinese Theatre on June 21, 2022 in Hollywood, California.

Los Angeles County paramedics were dispatched to a Calabasas home at 10:37 a.m. following a report of a woman in full cardiac arrest, according to Craig Little, a spokesperson for the county’s fire department. Property records indicate Presley was a resident at that address.

Paramedics arrived about six minutes later, Little said. A subsequent statement from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said paramedics performed CPR and "determined the patient had signs of life" before taking her to the hospital immediately.

According to TMZ’s sources, paramedics were able to regain a pulse before she was transported to the hospital, adding that someone administered epinephrine at the scene in order to help Presley regain a pulse.

"Priscilla Presley and the Presley family are shocked and devastated by the tragic death of their beloved Lisa Marie," a family representative told FOX Television Stations in a statement. "They are profoundly grateful for the support, love and prayers of everyone, and ask for privacy during this very difficult time."

In 2020, the son of Presley, Benjamin Keough, died by suicide. He was 27. Presley’s representative Roger Widynowski said in a statement to The Associated Press that she was "heartbroken" after learning about the death of her son. He was the grandson of the late Elvis Presley.

TMZ reported that Keough died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Presley owned and operated the immensely lucrative Elvis Presley Enterprises until 2005. Up until her death, she was still the owner of Graceland, Elvis' famed Memphis estate.