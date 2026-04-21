Flash flooding in Williamson County; evacuations urged for 2 RV parks

The Brief Wilco officials urging evacuations for 2 RV parks near San Gabriel River Evacuations are due to flash flooding in the area Flash flood warning in effect until 3:15 p.m. CT



Williamson County officials are urging evacuations for two RV parks due to flash flooding.

What we know:

Williamson County Emergency Services says flash flooding is happening or expected to happen near the Shady River and Good Water RV parks in the Georgetown area.

These parks are off SH 29 near the San Gabriel River.

What you can do:

Anyone in those areas is urged to evacuate to higher ground immediately. A temporary evacuation site is open at Georgetown Church of the Nazarene, 4051 E University Ave in Georgetown.

Drivers are advised not to drive through flooded roadways and to check atxfloods for road closures and flood conditions.

Dig deeper:

The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning for central Williamson County until 3:15 p.m. CT

The warning includes Round Rock, Georgetown, Taylor, Leander, Hutto, Liberty Hill, Jarrell, Florence, Thrall and other cities.

NWS says that between two and five inches of rain had already fallen by 11:43 a.m. CT and additional rain up to one inch is possible.

Life-threatening flash flooding is possible in creeks, streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.