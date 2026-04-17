Bell County residents concerned Oncor's proposed 765 kV power line will cut through their property

The Brief Some Salado residents are concerned about large power lines possibly being built on their property Oncor's Bell County East - Big Hill 765 kV project is part of a statewide plan to address unprecedented growth The Public Utility Commission of Texas has to approve the routes, which could happen in September



Some residents are worried about large transmission lines possibly being built on their property.

This is part of an Oncor 765 kV transmission line project.

What they're saying:

Cindy Vanderboom's family has owned a property in Salado for 80 years. Her grandfather bought it in 1946. Many family members live there. Her brother-in-law, Shane Hoffman, is building his house there.

"We want to all be together and just retire together, so it's very meaningful out here. My kids are out here, I raised my kids out here and now my grandkids are out there. I certainly don't want to see a big power line go through here," Vanderboom said.

Last month, they received a notice that Oncor is proposing a transmission line that would run through their property. They're concerned power lines would hurt their quality of life and property values.

"Everyone in the area is concerned if your house ends up being on the route. It's a very negative thing obviously, and it's stressful because you can only do so much, and everybody is trying to do the same thing, keep it off their property," Hoffman said.

Big picture view:

The Bell County East - Big Hill 765 kV project is part of a statewide plan to address unprecedented growth.

This is a map of proposed routes.

The needs of the oil and gas industry are a critical part of this plan, but this isn't being built for one single industry or region.

In 2023, the Texas Legislature directed the Public Utility Commission of Texas (PUCT) to study the need for new electrical infrastructure. After this review, PUCT picked the 765 kV voltage level for long-term growth.

765 kV is supposed to move electricity farther and more efficiently.

Oncor is required to propose geographically diverse routes for the PUCT to consider. They looked at hundreds of viable proposed routes. They looked at impacts on private property and the environment, but completely avoiding private property isn't feasible.

The other side:

In a statement, Oncor says:

"Oncor recognizes that local residents have questions and concerns about this critical transmission project. Meeting Texas’ unprecedented electric demand requires expanding the transmission system, and 765kV lines are the most efficient, least‑impactful way to strengthen grid reliability across the state. As outlined in our direct notifications to potentially impacted residents, there are still opportunities to submit comments or participate in the ongoing regulatory process."

What's next:

The Public Utility Commission of Texas has to approve the routes, and they're taking public input.

"The current lines as drawn on the maps that they sent out would literally go right behind our backyard, and the 200-foot easement would engulf our house and the oak trees that we chose to build by," Hoffman said.

Hoffman says he's trying to get an attorney to help him fight this.

The PUC will pick a final route based on all the information. A decision is expected in September.

"It's stressful that we're going to have to go before the committee and try to fight it to stay off of here," Hoffman said.

If everything is approved, the transmission lines would be completed in 2030.