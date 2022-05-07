List of Texas power outages amid extremely hot weather

Temperatures continue to skyrocket in Texas as a heat wave makes its way through the state.

Just days after ERCOT warned Texas power plants of extremely high temperatures through Mother's Day weekend, multiple residents are in the dark.

As temperatures rise, power demand follows.

Central Texas power outages as of 7 p.m. Saturday, May 7

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

