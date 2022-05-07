List of Texas power outages amid extremely hot weather
AUSTIN, Texas - Temperatures continue to skyrocket in Texas as a heat wave makes its way through the state.
Just days after ERCOT warned Texas power plants of extremely high temperatures through Mother's Day weekend, multiple residents are in the dark.
As temperatures rise, power demand follows.
Central Texas power outages as of 7 p.m. Saturday, May 7
- State total, via PowerOutage.us: 9,409 outages
- Austin Energy: 6 active outages, 2,308 customers affected
- ONCOR: 48 active outages, 839 customers affected
- Bluebonnet Electric Cooperative: 1 active outage, 2 customers affected
- Pedernales Electric Cooperative: 2 active outages, 4 customers affected
View tips from Austin Energy on staying safe and cool during a power outage here.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Track your local forecast for the Austin area quickly with the free FOX 7 WAPP.
Advertisement