Little to no traces of forever chemicals found in Austin water: report

The Brief Austin Water meets EPA standards City's water has "little to no traces of forever chemicals"



The City of Austin said after years of testing to meet EPA standards, they found the city's water has "little to no traces of forever chemicals."

Officials with Austin Water said the water quality is the result of protections for the Highland Lakes that have been around for decades.

Testing began in October 2023 ahead of EPAs enforcement of new regulations of PFAS. These compounds can be used for things including non-stick coatings and firefighting foam.

The new regulations target a set of chemicals that have been linked to cancer.

Water systems that don't meet the standard were given five years to comply.