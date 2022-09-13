Live music all around Austin supporting local musicians on HAAM Day

September 13 is HAAM Day! It's the Health Alliance for Austin Musicians' annual citywide celebration supporting local musicians through live music.

HAAM provides a lifeline to Austin musicians, and since 2005, has helped nearly 6,000 musicians access more than $123 million in healthcare services, ranging from primary and specialty care, dental, vision, hearing, mental health, basic needs, and other services.

Funds raised on HAAM Day will provide these direct services to musicians, which means every dollar donated will be used to help artists continue to create the music we all love to enjoy. Every dollar donated to HAAM is leveraged into $7 of direct services to musicians. This means a $100 donation provides $700 dollars of healthcare services.

Central Texans will have access to hundreds of performances from local musicians at venues throughout the greater Austin area, including music in San Marcos, Pflugerville, and Bastrop.

Notable showcases:

Bruce Robison - Live from Waterloo Records & Video starting at 5 p.m.

The Next Generation showcase at ABGB from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Antone's Nightclub showcase curated by C4AC & EQ Austin

Guero's Oak Garden showcase curated by BMI with support from AirBNB

Geraldine's special Latin showcase curated by Clemente Castillo

LBGTQIA+ Showcase at Rustic Tap

Classical/Jazz showcase live from KMFA Studios with support from Estes Audiology

Riders Against The Storm w/ DJ Zetroc live from Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park at 7 p.m.

Bob Schneider live from Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park at 8:30 p.m.

As a part of HAAM Day, powered by PNC Bank, HAAM and PNC Bank will also celebrate Central Texas frontline workers with free food, drinks, and gifts as a thank you for their community service during the most difficult days of the Covid-19 pandemic.

From 6 a.m. -8 a.m. - Wake Up w/HAAM

Free coffee courtesy of Texas Coffee Traders- while supplies last

Free breakfast tacos courtesy of Torchy’s Tacos - while supplies last

THANK YOU essential workers! Free Uchi gift card for first 100 to show badge

From 12 p.m - 2 p.m. - Lunch w/ HAAM

Free slice of pizza courtesy of Via 313 - while supplies last

THANK YOU essential workers! Free Uchi gift card for first 100 to show work badge

From 3 p.m. - 6 p.m. - Happy Hour w/ HAAM

Free scoop of Amy’s Ice Cream - while supplies last

Free tastings from Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Still Austin Whiskey Co., Brown Distributing and Dulce Vida Tequila. (21+ years of age)

THANK YOU essential workers! Free Uchi gift card for first 100 to show work badge

Celebrations kick off at Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park.

This year is the first time the event will feature live music concerts in person since 2019.

Select restaurants and retail outlets will also be participating by donating 5% (or more) of their daily sales back to HAAM. Time and cost will vary by location.

HAAM Day is the largest fundraiser of the year for HAAM.