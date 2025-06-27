'Liver King' says he 'will never stop' after arrest over alleged threat against Joe Rogan

article

The Brief Brian Johnson, known online as the "Liver King", was arrested Tuesday in Austin for allegedly making terroristic threats against podcaster Joe Rogan. Johnson took to social media on Wednesday, hinting at his arrest and the situation with Rogan. The 47-year-old is out on bond, with conditions including an ankle monitor and a mental health evaluation.



Social media influencer Brian Johnson, better known as the "Liver King," is out of jail after allegedly making a terroristic threat against Austin-based podcaster Joe Rogan.

Johnson was arrested on Tuesday after posting multiple videos to Instagram challenging Rogan to fights.

Johnson took to social media on Wednesday, hinting at his arrest.

What they're saying:

"I have been given the gift of a restraining order," Johnson said in a video. "If anybody knows of someone else whose first name rhymes with ‘blow’ whose last name is Rogan. I'm not allowed to say it."

Johnson said he was going to the Capitol and showed his ankle monitor in the video.

"I don’t want to give any details, nor any names. That’s how you get ready for a fight, and you thought the videos would stop. But they will never stop. You’ve got an infinite amount of venom, and then we’ll hug and unite. At some point you have to capitulate something. Real tension, real fight." Johnson said.

The terms of Johnson's bond include no contact and a requirement to stay 200 yards away from Rogan and his family members, including their homes and places of business, no possession of firearms, wearing of an ankle monitor and a mental health evaluation within one week of release.

Liver King arrest

Dig deeper:

Johnson posted multiple videos to Instagram challenging Austin-based podcaster Joe Rogan to fights on Monday.

"Joe Rogan, I’m calling you out. My name’s Liver King. Man to man, I’m picking a fight with you," he said. "I have no training in jiu-jitsu, you’re a black belt, you should dismantle me. But I’m picking a fight with you. Your rules, I’ll come to you, whenever you’re ready."

In this video, Johnson is seen shirtless, wearing an animal-fur headdress and holding what appear to be two short-barrel AR-15-style rifles plated in gold.

"You never come across something like this, willing to die, hoping that you’ll choke me out because that’s a dream come true," Johnson said in another post.

Austin police say they became aware of the videos on Tuesday and that Instagram posts revealed that Johnson was traveling to Austin.

Rogan told police he had never had an interaction with Johnson and considered the posts threatening.

On Tuesday, a post on the Liver King Instagram account shows Johnson in handcuffs being placed in the back of a police car by officers at the Four Seasons Hotel in Austin.

Austin Police say it remains an active investigation.

Liver King

The backstory:

Liver King has more than 6 million followers on TikTok, nearly 3 million Instagram followers and more than 1 million subscribers on YouTube.

Johnson gained his following by sharing his "ancestral lifestyle" which involves eating raw meat.