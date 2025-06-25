'Liver King' arrested in Austin after allegedly threatening Joe Rogan

article

The Brief Brian Johnson, better known as the "Liver King" was arrested in Austin on Tuesday. Johnson posted a series of videos threatening to fight podcaster Joe Rogan. Johnson is charged with making a terroristic threat.



Social media influencer Brian Johnson, who is better known as "Liver King" online, was arrested in Austin on Tuesday after posting threatening messages directed towards podcaster Joe Rogan.

Liver King arrested

Brian Johnson (Source: Austin Police Department)

What we know:

Travis County court records show Johnson, 47, was charged with making a terroristic threat, which is a class B misdemeanor.

He posted multiple videos to Instagram challenging Austin-based podcaster Joe Rogan to fights on Monday.

"Joe Rogan, I’m calling you out, my name’s Liver King. Man to man, I’m picking a fight with you," he said. "I have no training in jiu-jitsu, you’re a black belt, you should dismantle me. But I’m picking a fight with you. Your rules, I’ll come to you, whenever you’re ready."

In this video, Johnson is seen shirtless, wearing an animal-fur headdress and holding what appear to be two short-barrel AR-15-style rifles plated in gold.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 16: Joe Rogan speaks before the UFC 309 event at Madison Square Garden on November 16, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC) Expand

"You never come across something like this, willing to die, hoping that you’ll choke me out because that’s a dream come true," Johnson said in another post.

Austin police say they became aware of the videos on Tuesday and that Instagram posts revealed that Johnson was traveling to Austin.

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by FOX 7, a later video posted by Johnson after he arrived in Austin reportedly showed him saying, "Just pulled up to the capital of Texas, guess what, your dead [sic]."

Rogan told police he had never had an interaction with Johnson and considered the posts threatening.

On Tuesday, a post on the Liver King Instagram account shows Johnson in handcuffs being placed in the back of a police car by officers at the Four Seasons Hotel in Austin.

Austin Police say it remains an active investigation.

Rogan has mocked Johnson in the past over the influencer, claiming that he does not use steroids.

The duo's disputes were featured on Netflix's documentary Untold: The Liver King.

Liver King

The backstory:

Liver King has more than 6 million followers on TikTok, nearly 3 million Instagram followers and more than 1 million subscribers on YouTube.

Johnson gained his following by sharing his "ancestral lifestyle" which involves eating raw meat.