Local officials urging people to participate in U.S. Census
AUSTIN, Texas - Local officials are urging people to participate in the U.S. Census.
Austin Mayor Steve Adler and Senator Sarah Eckhardt are holding a news conference to kick off the 10-Day Census Countdown.
Officials have been talking about the importance that everyone participates because it determines many issues that affect Austin-Travis County like numbers of seats in the U.S. Congress, district lines, and federal funding.
DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP
For more information about the census you can go here.