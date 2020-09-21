Local officials urging people to participate in U.S. Census

Local officials are urging people to participate in the U.S. Census.

Austin Mayor Steve Adler and Senator Sarah Eckhardt are holding a news conference to kick off the 10-Day Census Countdown.

Officials have been talking about the importance that everyone participates because it determines many issues that affect Austin-Travis County like numbers of seats in the U.S. Congress, district lines, and federal funding.

For more information about the census you can go here.