Local restaurants where you can get holiday meals, special treats

Looking for something special to eat for the holidays? Many local restaurants have unique offerings just for the holiday season which you can enjoy yourself or give away as a gift.

Here's a list of some of the festive treats you can get.

____

Fresa's

Fresa's is offering the following for the holidays:

Holiday Tamale Meals

One Dozen Tamales served with Charro Beans, Mexican Rice, Salsas and Queso or Guacamole. Black beans and white rice are also available.

Chicken Tinga Tamales $32

Black Bean and Cheese Tamales $30

Just Tamales served with salsas

Chicken Tinga $22 doz

Black Bean and Cheese $20 doz

Desserts

Mexican Wedding Cookies $9 doz

Brown Butter Fudge Brownies $14 doz

Pre-order online with pick-ups On December 22, December 23, and December 24 at the South First location (1703 S. 1st St., 78704) only. Get full details and order here.

FoliePop's

Photo courtesy Nicola Gell.

FoliePop’s is offering a decadent festive dessert, the Bûche de Noël, or a French Yule Log. This is a reimagined version of the traditional Christmas dessert by Executive Pastry Chef Antoine Chassonnery. The body of the Bûche is a mix of chocolate mousse, Madagascar vanilla cream and salted caramel with pecans, topped with three chocolate hazelnut pops and three mango & passionfruit pops. All of this sits on a crunchy honey and hazelnut biscuit base.

Due to the intricate handcrafted process, the dessert is available for pre-order only until December 15, and pick-up is available from Dec 14-31 at the FoliePop's Factory, adjacent to the dine-in space. The Bûche De Noël costs $75 and feeds six people. Order online here.

Holiday Cheer x Olamaie

Olamaie is offering fun cookie decorating kits featuring fresh-baked cookies from Pastry Chef Jules Stoddart, Beverage Director Erin Ashford's famous (and famously boozy) egg nog, and wine selections!

Gift packages are available for pickup and delivery during Little Ola's Biscuits' hours which are from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. (CT) from Thursday-Sunday. Gift bags are available for two or six, and contain biscuits, honey butter, cinnamon rolls, and more, starting at $39.

Little Ola's will be extending their hours and will be open for pickups on Wednesday, December 23 and Thursday, December 24 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Holiday Cheer gift bags will be available for pickup, along with Chef Stoddart's Triple Chocolate Peppermint Loaf featuring dark chocolate chunks folded into her chocolate loaf, topped with white chocolate glaze and peppermint candy.

Orders are limited and only available online, and all orders are for delivery or convenient and contactless curbside pickup. The last day to place an order is Sunday, December 20. The full menu and details can be found online here.

Buenos Aires Cafe

The location at the Hill Country Galleria is offering a holiday dinner for four or more that costs $180 with tax. The menu includes:

Salad, choice of Caesar, mixta, arugula, or spinach (choose one)

Roasted Angus beef tenderloin with Chimichurri or Malbec sauce

Au Gratin potatoes

Asparagus

4 Leches Cake

You can pre-order by 12/22/2020 by calling 512-441-9000 or 512-994-0662 with pick-up on 12/24/2020 by 4 p.m.

Cookie Rich

Photo courtesy Hunter Townsend Consumable Content.

Austin native Chef Lorin Peters, who spent some time as a chef at three-Michelin Star restaurant The French Laundry, has crafted her new take on the classic cookie.

The bite-size treats are crafted from two scratch-made cookies sealed together with a delectable filling. Cookie Rich features ten flavors with rotating, seasonal varieties that will be introduced each quarter. Current menu favorites include Funfetti + Sprinkle Cream Cheese, a funfetti sugar cookie with a rainbow sprinkle cream cheese filling; and Chocolate Chip + Dark Chocolate Fudge, an upgraded chocolate chip cookie with a dark chocolate fudge filling. Perfect for the holidays are flavors like Gingerbread + Orange Zest, a soft gingerbread cookie with a whipped cream cheese filling with fresh orange zest folded in.

Cookies can be purchased in boxes of four for $15 or by the dozen for $33, with an option of chef’s choice. For a full menu or to order you can go here.

Schmidt Family Barbecue

Looking for some barbecue for the holidays? The location at Hill Country Galleria has several items to order including:

Smoked ham, 6-8 pounds, feeds 16-21 people: $80

Smoked whole brisket, 7-8lbs whole and unsliced, feeds 18-21 people: $179

Smoked turkey breast, 4lbs, feeds 8-12 people: $69

Smoked whole turkey, 9-11lbs, feeds 10-12 people: $69

10” Pecan, Pumpkin or Buttermilk pies only available for Christmas: $24

The pre-order deadline for smoked ham, whole smoked brisket, whole turkeys, turkey breast, and 10” homemade pies is now through December 20. Orders must be picked up between 12/21-12/24 (choose at checkout) and must be picked up by 3 p.m. on 12/24.

Pre-order by calling 512-263-4060 or order online with nationwide shipping also now available.

Angry Bear Pop-Up at Launderette

Photo of salt and pepper lobster courtesy Jane Kim.

The team behind Launderette is ushering in the new year with their Angry Bear concept for one night only. On New Year's Eve, the restaurant is giving people a chance to celebrate the end of 2020 with an all-inclusive party-in-a-bag featuring an exquisite four-course feast by Rene Ortiz, desserts by Laura Sawicki, celebratory cocktails, exclusive Angry Bear merchandise, essential NYE swag, and a curated playlist. The Angry Bear experience is available exclusively for pick-up (no dine-in service).

Each experience includes a four-course feast for 2, Diamond Disco cocktail kit (mocktail kit option available), commemorative 22k gold-plated Angry Bear highball glasses (2), rainbow metallic straws (2), custom screen printed Angry Bear “Year of the Ox” bandanas (2), Angry Bear Lightning Bolt metallic tattoos (2), NYE swag & sparklers and a curated playlist.

Get a look at the two menu options and you can pre-order beginning December 11 here.

Osome

Former Hai Hospitality and Musashino sushi chefs John Gocong and Michael Carranza are curate Classic Omaskase and Platinum Omakase experiences with their "homakase" (at-home omakase).

Safely celebrate the season at home with 15-23 courses ranging from $250-$320 per person. Book online here.

L'Oca d'Oro

The restaurant on Aldrich Street in Mueller is offering special holiday subscription bags, perfect for holiday meals or to give as gifts. The Christmas bag will include several standards from their Feast of the Seven Fishes, the traditional Italian Christmas dinner, with housemade Bucatini and anchovy butter and Baccala Mantecato (whipped salt cod).

The New Year's offering will be an elegant dinner featuring the sort of luxe items you'd expect dining at L'Oca d'Oro on the last holiday of the year. More details to be shared on their social media pages. Both holiday subscriptions are available as meals for 2 or 4 people and with optional wine add-ons. Details here.

Koko Holiday Pop Up

Photo courtesy A Taste of Koko.

The limited-time pop-up features fun, festive menu items including themed boba drinks, bubble waffles featuring Amy’s Ice Cream, and new Asian Hot Pots including Korean Army Stew, Japanese Sukiyaki, and Taiwanese Beef Noodles, with a full at-home hot pot setup for takeout orders.

The Koko Holiday Pop Up menu will be available daily from 11:30 am to 8 pm at 101 by Tea Haus at 6929 Airport Blvd. #132 and Tea Haus at 10815 Ranch Road 2222 #207. For more info on the pop-up go here.

Chicken Salad Shoppe

Photo courtesy Chicken Salad Shoppe.

The Chicken Salad Shoppe is offering party sandwich platters and Monster Mountain cookie platters. You can choose from any chicken salad sandwich options and 1/2 lb Monster Cookies. The Sixer, six 1/2 pound cookies delivered with holiday lights in a clear acrylic box, is available to order. Get details and order here.

Photo courtesy Chicken Salad Shoppe.

TLC Austin

The restaurant is offering a Christmas family meal that serves eight to 10 people. The TLC Christmas Package is $285 and includes Nueskes applewood smoked bone-in Ham (6-7lb), Rosemary fingerling potatoes, Country green beans, Honey Glazed Carrots, Chocolate Pecan Pie, White Chocolate-Peppermint Bark, Hot Cocoa Kit, Cookies for Santa with decorating kit (We bake the cookies, you decorate), Carrots (For Santa's Reindeer), Add Ons: Garlic roasted tenderloin (2.5lb) w/ thyme demi glacé ($175), Alaskan Red King Crab (Mkt price), and Lobster Mac & Cheese ($80).

You can preorder online and pickup on Dec. 23 or 24.

Bakery Lorraine at Domain NORTHSIDE

Bakery Lorraine is offering a selection of festive desserts perfect for sharing including an Apple Cranberry Pie made with a unique fusion of fresh ingredients and perfectly dusted with Christmas spice. A twist on the classic apple pie, the Dutch Apple Pie made with four types of fresh apples and topped with a delicately crafted apple assortment, and their legendary Whiskey Pecan Pie made with a kick of Jack Daniels No. 7 Whiskey. All holiday pies are available for $26.

A Buche De Noel ($48) is also available. It's handcrafted with edible whimsical art, that changes yearly, and features a fluffy vanilla mousse, cherries, and a dreamy chocolate sponge cake saturated in a special kirsch syrup.

All items can be pre ordered in-store or online through the Bakery Lorraine website. The last day to place a preorder will be Friday, December 18th for Christmas Eve pickup. The Buche De Noel is available for pickup from December 12 through 31. Items will be available for preorder at all Bakery Lorraine locations in San Antonio and Austin. Get details and order here.

Contigo Catering & Dispatch

Photo courtesy Contigo Catering.

Holiday dinner parties are available for 10 people and offered during December, starting at $550 per 10 guests.

You can choose from dinner parties menus with a variety of Contigo Catering’s seasonal charcuterie and cheese, dips and spreads, appetizers, including Charred Baba Ganoush dip, house Pimento Cheese, Black Pepper Cream Cheese & Pumpkin Turnovers, Pulled Chicken Sliders, Peach & Eggnog loaf, and seasonal batch cocktails by the 1/2 gallon like Cranberry Old Fashioneds, Negroni, Red Sangria, and Spiked Horchata.

You can see the full holiday menu offerings and order online here.

Andiamo

Photo courtesy Shelby Sorrel.

The North Austin restaurant is offering a three-course Christmas Eve At Home meal for preorder and pickup or delivery. The cost is $45 per person and includes starters, mains, wine pairings, and desserts including a bruschetta kit, housemade saffron ravioli, potato gnocchi, beef tagliatell, and tiramisu.

A $65 five course prix fixe Andiamo At Home menu is also available all during December. Call (512) 719-3377 to order or email andiamoitaliano@gmail.com.

You can see the menus here.

Old Thousand

Photo courtesy Old Thousand.

The restaurant's East 11th and Burnet Rd. locations are doing Smoked Pork Char Siu (dine-in and to go at East 11th, and to go at Burnet Rd. Every Friday-Sunday) and Super Dope Family Pack that serves 4-6 people and includes egg rolls, hot & sour soup, green beans, Xiao Mian, General Tso’s, Brisket Fried Rice, Mongolian Beef, and Char Siu Pork Belly Bao. Vegetarian Super Dope Family Pack is also available.

Get more details and place orders online here.

Easy Tiger

Photo courtesy Easy Tiger.

Easy Tiger has launched an Easy Holiday Shop and will be delivering nationwide all December long. Special festive items include a holiday cookie tin featuring four varieties of handmade cookies, inspired by European tradition: Lebkuchen (dipped in chocolate), Pfeffernusse (ginger cookies), Butter Cookies and Pistachio-Raspberry Thumbprints ($45).

Another item is Easy Tiger's German Christmas Stollen which is a delicious middle ground between cake and bread. The loaf is studded with Texas pecans and candied orange peel and costs $18. Get full details and order online here.

Taco Cabana

Guests can now order Taco Cabana’s new 24-pack Enchilada Casserole, individually packaged Taco Boxes, and other menu options as part of Taco Cabana Holiday catering. Catering packages are available for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

The 24-pack Enchilada Casserole is the latest addition to Taco Cabana Catering and is the perfect easy-to-serve addition to any holiday season! Guests can enjoy the Enchilada Casserole for $89.99. The casserole is topped with the guest’s choice of two sauces, including Queso, Ranchero, Green, Suiza, Sour Cream, or Tex-Mex. Each casserole is served with Taco Cabana’s signature refried beans, rice, pico de gallo, and salsa roja.

As a special incentive, any Taco Cabana guest placing catering orders for pick-up or delivery through December 31, 2020 by calling 1-855-4-MYTACO, or online using code M05328, will receive a 15% discount off their order if placed by Friday, December 18, 2020. Catering is available at all participating Taco Cabana locations in Texas.