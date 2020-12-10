Places in Central Texas to go to celebrate the holidays

We won't be celebrating the holidays like we've done in the past but most annual holiday events are still going on in Central Texas with adjustments made to keep people safe during the pandemic.

Here's a list of a few of the places you can go to safely celebrate:

Austin Trail of Lights

Starting November 28, Zilker Park will welcome visitors who want to get in the holiday spirit by taking in more than 2 million lights set up along the Trail of Lights.

This year, instead of walking in Austin's version of a winter wonderland, visitors will be driving through the show. Trail of Lights attendees will experience 90 decorated holiday trees and more than 70 displays and lit up tunnels.

Returning customers may notice the trail goes the opposite direction this year so it can more easily accommodate cars. Full details here.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

Zilker Tree

Parks and Recreation Department states there will be no on-site access to the tree this year. A perimeter has been installed to prevent people from gathering around, or near it.

Austinites will still be able to spin under the tree this year but will have to do so virtually. Click here for a virtual tree spinning video. Full details here.

Peppermint Parkway at Circuit of the Americas

The inaugural holiday drive-thru experience, Peppermint Parkway, at The Circuit of the Americas costs $35 per vehicle and the event is sponsored by H-E-B.

Peppermint Parkway will operate from 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. and will be a one-mile driving attraction that will give visitors a chance to immerse themselves in millions of holiday lights, décor pieces standing at over 30’ tall, a 6-story light show tree, and much more.

Guests will also get to spot strolling entertainers and experience the magic of the holidays while cruising through Candy Cane Lane, Gingerbread Alley, ATXmas, Frozenland, and more before finally landing at Club Sleigh. Full details here.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

Holiday events at Neill-Cochran House Museum

Austin's Neill-Cochran House Museum has several COVID-safe holiday events this Christmas season. It's located just a few minutes walk from the UT-Austin campus and is the 10th oldest historic site in Austin.

More on the events going on here.

Christmas Festival at Sweet Eats Fruit Farm

See Santa and real-life reindeer at the farm in Georgetown. More than 30 different activities are included with tickets including pig races, pony rides, hay maze, a giant petting zoo, and more. Full schedule and information about tickets can be found here.

Other fun things are going on in Georgetown as well. You can get details about that here.

Hutto

Several events are going on during the holidays in Hutto. Get full details here.