Local reuse organizations host donation event in West Campus

Austin Resource Recovery along with the UT Office of Sustainability will host MoveOutATX, an annual donation event in West Campus. On July 24-25 and July 29-31, students can drop off their unwanted furniture, household appliances, and other gently used items for donation at six stations located throughout West Campus.



These drop-off stations will be open daily 12 - 7 p.m. Items will only be accepted during operating hours. At the end of each day, local reuse organizations will pick up all donated items for reuse.



"MoveOutATX makes connecting university students with reuse organizations convenient and accessible. Our hope is that they will take advantage of the program to reduce unnecessary waste while donating to local organizations during their move," said Austin Resource Recovery Director, Ken Snipes.



MoveOutATX says it is providing a solution to problems caused by stacking furniture and household things in alleyways, backstreets, and parking lots by keeping valuable resources out of the landfill and giving them back to the community. The group says these conditions can lead to public health issues and create barriers to emergency vehicle access.



"In 2019, MoveOutATX collected $190,000 estimated value of recovered material for local reuse organizations participating in the program. We’re excited to see what we can accomplish this year," said Conservation Program Coordinator at Austin Resource Recovery, Maddie Morgan.



2021 drop off days and times:

Sat/Sun, July 24 – 25, 12 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Thurs/Fri/Sat, July 29 – 31, 12 p.m. – 7 p.m.

2021 drop-off locations:

Camino Flats: 2810 Salado St.

Escala Condos: near Poplar & San Gabriel St.

Croix Condos: across from The Block on 25th at 706 W 25th St.

Cain & Abel’s: near an alley, 2313 Rio Grande; this location will close at 5 p.m. each day

Pearl St. Co-Op: courtyard at 2102 Pearl St.

2207 Rio Grande: across from Hardin House

MoveOutATX is hosted by Austin Resource Recovery in collaboration with The University of Texas Office of Sustainability.

2021 participating reuse organizations include Austin Creative Reuse, Goodwill Central Texas, Salvation Army, UT Outpost, the HEAL Initiative, Arms of Hope, and Josco Products.

For a list of accepted donation items and additional information, please visit the MoveOutATX website.

