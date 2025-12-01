$8M raised, but more needed for ongoing Central Texas Flood recovery efforts

The Brief Central Texas leaders are urging new donations to a regional flood relief fund following the devastating July floods. The fund has raised $8 million so far, with $3.3 million already distributed to survivors in Travis and Williamson counties. The deadline for residents to apply for the second round of assistance is January 31, 2026.



Local leaders from Travis and Williamson counties urged Central Texans on Monday to help replenish a regional flood relief fund as residents continue to recover from the devastating July floods.

Local leaders renew call for aid

What we know:

A misty, cold morning set the tone for the renewed call for donations, issued alongside the Central Texas Community Foundation, which manages the relief funds supporting survivors.

The foundation has raised $8 million so far, and as of December 1, has distributed 115 checks totaling $3.3 million. The award amounts vary depending on need, said Amy Merida, leader of the foundation.

Amy Merida (middle)

$8 million raised, $3.3 million distributed

What they're saying:

"The journey is far from over," said Merida.

"It’s absolutely a gap filler… Some of them may have to use it to pay for their mortgage. It may not meet exactly what they intended for it to meet, but it’s definitely a gap filler as they work toward long-term recovery."

"The maximum gift was $100,000. The minimum someone got was $500. The average gift was a little north of $30,000," she said.

Second application round now open

Dig deeper:

Only residents living in designated flood zones are eligible. With the second round of applications now open, county leaders hope donations will help meet or surpass the $10 million goal. Contributions are being directed to the Travis County Cares and WilCo Cares funds.

Travis County Judge Andy Brown said many families continue to face major repair costs.

"The needs that we’re seeing are still very significant," Brown said. "Most families [are] facing major home repair costs such as damaged floors, walls, driveways, doors, drywall… Some homes are total losses."

Intentionally slow process to avoid fraud

Big picture view:

The distribution process is intentionally slow, officials said, to allow time for thorough vetting. So far, Merida said, 60 cases of possible fraud have been flagged.

Judge Steven Snell

"We want to get the money out to the victims as soon as possible," said Williamson County Judge Steven Snell, "but we have to make sure we’re minimizing fraud as well, because we don’t want that to be a part of the story, that people are getting funds from these wonderful donations and had no damage whatsoever."

What's next:

The deadline to apply for the second round of assistance is Jan. 31, 2026. Residents who received funding in the first round are eligible to apply again.