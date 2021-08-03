Expand / Collapse search

Local vendors you can support at the Barton Creek Farmer's Market

Shopping local at the Barton Creek Farmer's Market

Tierra Neubaum spoke with Patrick Can Haren of Quick Quail and Ray Rangel of Jake and Blues Dog Food to learn more about their booths at the Barton Creek Farmer's Market.

AUSTIN, Texas - Let’s celebrate Farmers Markets! 

National Farmers Market Week, which runs from August 1 to 7, 2021, is a great opportunity to celebrate how much value markets bring to our communities. With fun events, specials, contests, and activities, the week helps to boost market attendance and visibility – while at the same time being loads of fun!

In celebration of National Farmers Market Week, the Barton Creek Farmer's Market is showcasing their three peach farmers with a Peach Party on Saturday, August 7. 

The party, which runs from 9 am to 1 pm, will feature free peach tastings, peach-inspired food and drink, live music, market tattoos, and more.

The Peach Party is being held on the backside of Barton Creek Square Mall.

Tierra Neubaum spoke with Cliff Caskey of Caskey Orchard and Ty Burk of Westfold Farm to learn more about their booths at the Barton Creek Farmer's Market.

The Barton Creek Farmers Market was Austin’s first farmers market, having our beginning on the Whole Foods parking lot in 1987. It is open all year round, rain or shine - unless the market falls on Christmas Day.

SATURDAYS 9 AM to 1 PM

2901 S Capital of Texas Hwy

SUNDAYS 10 AM to 2 PM

4805 Hwy 290 W (Kohl’s parking lot in Sunset Valley)

Leaping Tree Farm at the Barton Creek Farmer's Market

Tierra Neubaum spoke with Jordan Cheline at her Leaping Tree Farm booth in southwest Austin to learn more about her plants and the Barton Creek Farmer's Market.

