Lockdown lifted at Haynes Elementary School, Smith Middle School

Killeen ISD has received the all-clear from the Killeen Police Department to release students at Haynes Elementary School and Smith Middle School. Killeen ISD will begin releasing students and running buses, according to a statement from the school district.

Buses will run later than normal, and other routes may be impacted.

Both Smith Middle School and Haynes Elementary school were on lockdown due to an unrelated event happening in the area involving Killeen police, according to Killeen ISD. All students were brought inside the buildings during the lockdown.

Parents were alerted by Killeen ISD both when the lockdown started and when it was lifted.