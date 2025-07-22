Lockhart business owner asking for help after truck plows through shop

The Brief The owner of Magic Mirror, a shop in Lockhart, is asking for help after a truck plowed through the store An elderly man accidently mixed up the gas pedal with the brakes and ran into the store, the owner said A GoFundMe has been created to help rebuild



The owner of a vintage store is asking for help after a truck plowed through her shop in downtown Lockhart.

Rebuilding Magic Mirror

"I tried to unlock the back door, and the truck was actually blocking me from even being able to open the door," said Natalie Gordon, owner of Magic Mirror.

An elderly man was exiting the drive-thru at First Lockhart National Bank on Monday, July 21, when he accidentally mixed up the gas pedal with the brakes and tore through the store across the street.

"I don't know for sure exactly what age, but somebody told me 88," said Gordon. "I think he just got disoriented."

The tire tracks were stamped onto the floor of the Magic Mirror shop on San Antonio Street.

"Thank God the store opens at 11 a.m. and the accident happened around 9 a.m., so nobody was in the shop," said Gordon.

The outside structure of the storefront was taken out, along with a lot of inventory. Natalie said she was heartbroken over a $10,000 custom sign her friend painted for her that was destroyed, not to mention the exterior damage.

"Within three hours of the accident, I had easily 40 friends here, all just like sweeping up all the glass, getting mops out," said Gordon.

A neighboring business owner started a GoFundMe, and people helped to board up the outside to prevent looters.

"I guess the silver lining of something bad happening is you see how much everybody has each other's backs, and that really meant a lot to me," said Gordon.

The driver is expected to be OK, and no charges are being pressed.

Natalie did not have insurance and had to close the business while they worked to make repairs.

"It's a little embarrassing, but I learned my lesson, and truth be told, I didn't know that the building owner didn't have insurance," said Gordon. "I kind of just assumed he did."

If you would like to help, click here.