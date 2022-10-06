Suspects robbed two Lockhart gas stations at gunpoint: police

The Lockhart Police Department is looking for two suspects they say robbed two gas stations earlier this week.

LPD says two suspects robbed the North Valero gas station at 1317 N. Colorado St. and the Texaco gas station at 1325 S. Colorado St. on Oct. 4.

Police say the same two suspects are believed to have committed both crimes. They were last seen wearing dark clothing, dark face coverings and gloves, and were armed with black semi-automatic handguns.

The suspects were also seen leaving both scenes in a dark-colored four-door passenger car, where a possible third suspect was waiting as the driver, LPD says.

Anyone with any information about any or both incidents is asked to call the Lockhart Police Department at 512-398-4401.