Barth fire: 40-acre grass fire burns in Lockhart, 15 percent contained

Crews are working to contain an active grass fire in Lockhart that is burning approximately 40 acres of land near SH 130, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.

The Barth fire is currently 15 percent contained as crews battle the blaze whose smoke can be seen from US 183.

Multiple roads have been shut down due to the fire:

Both southbound and northbound lanes of SH 130 are shut down;

US 183/Colorado Street from FM 2001 to Lockhart City Limits were shut down both ways, but have since been reopened.