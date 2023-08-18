Expand / Collapse search

Barth fire: 40-acre grass fire burns in Lockhart, 15 percent contained

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published 
Lockhart
FOX 7 Austin

Live updates from 40-acre fire in Lockhart

FOX 7 Austin's Angela Shen joins us live from Lockhart with updates from the Barth fire as crews work to contain the blaze.

LOCKHART, Texas - Crews are working to contain an active grass fire in Lockhart that is burning approximately 40 acres of land near SH 130, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.

The Barth fire is currently 15 percent contained as crews battle the blaze whose smoke can be seen from US 183.

Barth fire burns in Lockhart

Video courtesy of Angelique Miller.

Multiple roads have been shut down due to the fire:

  • Both southbound and northbound lanes of SH 130 are shut down;
  • US 183/Colorado Street from FM 2001 to Lockhart City Limits were shut down both ways, but have since been reopened.
Image 1 of 4

Lockhart Texas Fire north of town, 183. August 18, 2023 (Courtesy Mario Gonzales.)