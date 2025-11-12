Expand / Collapse search

Lockhart man arrested in Kyle after found with meth, stolen gun

By
Published  November 12, 2025 5:03pm CST
Kyle
FOX 7 Austin
article

42-year-old Joshua Gillum

The Brief

    • A Lockhart man was arrested and charged in Kyle
    • The incident happened on Nov. 12 in the 20000 block of I-35
    • Kyle PD officers found drugs and a stolen gun in his possession

KYLE, Texas - A Lockhart man was arrested after he was found with drugs and a stolen gun in Kyle, police said.

What we know:

Kyle police said on Wednesday, Nov. 12, around 1:20 a.m., officers were patrolling the 20000 block of I-35 when they found a suspicious car.

When officers went to investigate, they found a stolen gun and a distributable amount of crystalline substance consistent with meth inside the car. More items were found, including: a digital scale, baggies, and pipes.

The driver, 42-year-old Joshua Gillum, tried to run from officers during questioning, but was taken into custody.

The following items were found inside Gillum's car. Credit: Kyle Police Department

He was arrested and charged with the following charges:

  • Theft of a firearm 
  • Manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance 
  • Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon 
  • Unlawful carrying of a weapon 
  • Possession of a controlled substance 
  • Possession of marijuana 
  • Evading arrest 

The Source: Information from the Kyle Police Department

