Lockhart man arrested in Kyle after found with meth, stolen gun
KYLE, Texas - A Lockhart man was arrested after he was found with drugs and a stolen gun in Kyle, police said.
What we know:
Kyle police said on Wednesday, Nov. 12, around 1:20 a.m., officers were patrolling the 20000 block of I-35 when they found a suspicious car.
When officers went to investigate, they found a stolen gun and a distributable amount of crystalline substance consistent with meth inside the car. More items were found, including: a digital scale, baggies, and pipes.
The driver, 42-year-old Joshua Gillum, tried to run from officers during questioning, but was taken into custody.
The following items were found inside Gillum's car. Credit: Kyle Police Department
He was arrested and charged with the following charges:
- Theft of a firearm
- Manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance
- Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon
- Unlawful carrying of a weapon
- Possession of a controlled substance
- Possession of marijuana
- Evading arrest
The Source: Information from the Kyle Police Department