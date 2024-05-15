Vandals graffiti library, Black's Barbecue in Lockhart: LPD
LOCKHART, Texas - Police in Lockhart are searching for vandals who hit several buildings.
Graffiti was found at the Dr. Eugene Clark Library and the original Black's Barbecue.
Police are asking for help identifying people seen on security cameras.
If you have any information, please call Lockhart police.