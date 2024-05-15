Expand / Collapse search

Vandals graffiti library, Black's Barbecue in Lockhart: LPD

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published  May 15, 2024 3:53pm CDT
Lockhart
FOX 7 Austin

Lockhart police searching for vandals

Lockhart police are searching for vandals who hit several buildings, including a library and the original Black's Barbecue.

LOCKHART, Texas - Police in Lockhart are searching for vandals who hit several buildings.

Graffiti was found at the Dr. Eugene Clark Library and the original Black's Barbecue.

Police are asking for help identifying people seen on security cameras.

CRIME NEWS

If you have any information, please call Lockhart police.