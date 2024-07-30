Lockhart woman's animals killed, seriously injured by pit bulls next door

A Lockhart woman is pleading for accountability after her neighbor’s dogs killed and mauled several animals on her property. The most recent attack happened last week. Since then, she’s been trying to protect her animals that survived.

Michelle Gomez said on July 21, she came home to a shocking scene.

"I'm like, ‘Lily, where are you, mama?’ I just start fearing, and then I turn on my high beams and I see ears in the back of the fence, and I'm like, oh my God," Gomez said.

She said she walked up to a bloodbath. Her miniature horse was dead.

"I could just imagine that she was alone, getting tortured and eaten up, and I couldn't do anything," Gomez said.

She said the attackers live next door.

"How many do you think are there right now?" FOX 7 reporter Meredith Aldis asked Gomez.

"About 10," Gomez responded.

"All pit bulls?" Aldis asked.

"All pit bulls," Gomez responded.

Gomez said despite putting up pallets along her fence, the pit bulls dig or climb their way onto her property.

"You're a prisoner of your own home," Gomez said.

She said the attacks started about two years ago.

"They just totally mutilated the chickens, it was horrific," Gomez said.

A miniature horse was viciously attacked by pit bulls in Lockhart

She said they then went after her pig, killed her foal, and most recently attacked her donkey, who is now healing inside the greenhouse. Gomez said she has yet to receive an apology from the owner of the dogs.

"No conversation with me. No, I'm sorry," Gomez said.

She said she hasn’t felt like she’s received much help from the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office.

"All they do is citations, citations, citations, citations," Gomez said.

"What I have pleaded to the police is to please remove the dogs and euthanize them and at least save the babies, the little puppies that she has, foster them out. She needs to be incarcerated. She needs to be detained. She needs to be held accountable for everything," Gomez said.

Texas law states the owner of a dog that runs, worries, or kills livestock, domestic animals, or fowl may not permit the dog to run at large. Violators may face a fine of up to $100 each time it happens. If a dog is attacking, is about to attack, or has recently attacked livestock, domestic animals or fowls, it may be killed by any person witnessing the attack or the attacked animal’s owner.

The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office told FOX 7 they do not comment on active investigations.

A petition was started to "hold Caldwell County responsible."