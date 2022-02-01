Lockout lifted for Eanes ISD schools following large police presence nearby

Several Eanes ISD schools were on a brief lockout due to an incident in the area Tuesday afternoon.

West Lake Hills Police Department said the scene has been cleared, and they do not believe there is any danger to any schools in the area at this time.

"We understand the involved schools should be dismissing students shortly. Thank you for your cooperation and understanding," WHPD said in a tweet Tuesday afternoon.

Forest Trail, Valley View and Westlake High School were on lockout this afternoon, the district said. During that time, dismissals and buses on those campuses were on hold.

Around 4:15 p.m., Eanes ISD lifted the lockout for the schools involved. Valley View dismissed immediately. Forest Trail will dismiss at 4:45 p.m., unless parents are already in line. Westlake HS will dismiss at its normal time.

"VVE & FTE families: no buses will run from these campuses because middle school and high school routes are already running. Please make arrangements to pick up your child as soon as possible. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience this may cause," Eanes ISD said.

Easy Care will be provided as normal and after-school Enrichment classes have been canceled.

