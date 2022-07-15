Central Texas Food Bank cuts ribbon on new Loewy Law Firm Garden Center

The Central Texas Food Bank cut the ribbon Friday on the latest addition to its hunger-ending portfolio of programs, the Loewy Law Firm Garden Center.

The facility is a purpose-built space within the Food Bank’s garden that enables innovative approaches to nutrition education and gardening programs. The important companions to the organization’s system of food distribution.

The new Garden Center is a weather-protected space that allows Food Bank nutrition educators to provide cooking demonstrations using garden-fresh produce while promoting nutritional knowledge, culinary skills and healthier eating habits.

In addition to a large covered pavilion, the Garden Center features a storage space for tools and supplies and an area to wash, process and pack produce, minimizing spoilage and waste. There are also restrooms to support the high volume of volunteers working in the garden as well as classroom attendees.

The Garden Center’s AMD Pavilion will also serve as an outdoor event space for community events and fundraisers.

The brief ribbon cutting ceremony featured remarks by Sari Vatske, President and CEO of the Central Texas Food Bank, Adam Loewy of The Loewy Law Firm and Anne Fertitta, Senior Manager, Global Community Relations, AMD.