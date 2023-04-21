Atmospheric conditions at high altitudes are causing ice to build up on migrating loons’ bodies, causing them to land in dangerous situations, according to the Raptor Education Group.

The Raptor Education Group, located in Antigo, Wisconsin, near Wausau, says they’ve received several calls this week of people finding loons stranded on the ground.

A photo the group shared on Facebook shows a loon that landed in a cow yard in northern Wisconsin. That farmer called the Raptor Education Group, which was able to take the loon and nurse it back to health.

The group says this can be a dangerous, even deadly situation for loons. Loons can’t walk on land and can only take off from water. So if they land on the ground, they can’t get back in the air.

The Raptor Education Group says the flight and weather conditions this week seem to be causing a "loon fallout." On Friday morning, representatives for the group said they were back out in the field trying to help five more stranded loons they were notified about.

Image 1 of 8 ▼ Loons are falling from the sky in Wisconsin due to atmospheric conditions at high altitudes that are causing ice to build up on their bodies. (Raptor Education Group)

The group says people who find loons on land should not try to take them to small bodies of water. They say loons have sharp beaks and can be defensive. Plus, small bodies of water may not be large enough for the loons to take off from. The Raptor Education Group says loons need about a quarter of a mile of water to take off.

The group says getting the word out about "loon fallout" on social media is having a big impact. They say many people are learning for the first time that it’s not safe for loons to be stranded on land. That’s causing people who find loons to report them to the group so they can rescue them.

The Raptor Education Group is encouraging people who find loons to call them at 715-623-4015 or contact Loon Rescue at 715-966-5415. In the Twin Cities metro, people can call the University of Minnesota Raptor Center at 612-624-4745.

The common loon is the Minnesota state bird. According to the Minnesota DNR, around 12,000 loons migrate to Minnesota every year, making Minnesota the state with the second most loons, behind Alaska. The DNR also estimates loons can live for around 30 years.