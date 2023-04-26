J.J. Vallow died of asphyxiation by plastic bag, Ada County coroner says

A forensic pathologist has revealed that J.J Vallow died of asphyxia by plastic bag on Week 4 of the Lori Vallow murder trial.

The so-called "Doomsday mom" is accused of killing her two youngest kids, J.J. Vallow, 7, and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan.

The prosecution had called more than 30 witnesses, but Wednesday is the first time that a cause of death was revealed for one of the children.

It's unknown if a cause of death will be released for Tylee Ryan due to the condition in which her remains were found.

FBI special agent Steve Daniels also returned to the stand Wednesday to detail the discoveries of the kids' bodies in Chad Daybell's backyard.

Lori's sister testifies

On April 25, Lori's sister Summer Shiflet testified against Vallow.

She claims she played an active role in the loves of her niece and nephew JJ and Tylee, and said she was unable to get in touch with Vallow for months after the kids were reported missing.

The jury also heard a dramatic phone call between Shiflet and Vallow not long after their bodies were found buried in Daybell's backyard in Idaho.

"I think you were dancing on the beach, having a great time! Getting married! You took pictures and your kids don't deserve burials but you need to get wedding pictures? You don't think that's upsetting? And nobody knows except you and the Lord?" said Shiflet in the call.

"Yeah, ask Him," Lori responds.

