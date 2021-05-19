Los Angeles County deputies rescue missing hiker after he got lost in forest for 5 days

A hiker who went missing for several days after getting lost in the Angeles National Forest has been found safe.

According to the Los Angles County Sheriff's Department, the hiker spent about five days lost in the remote area of the forest. Thankfully on Wednesday, the hiker was found and airlifted by LASD to safety.

Following the heroic rescue, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva shared his excitement of the news on social media.

"This is what we are here for," Sheriff Villanueva said, in part. "Saving lives!"