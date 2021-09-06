Loved ones remember their 4 family members shot, found dead in SW Houston house fire

A Houston family is mourning the loss of four family members found brutally murdered in their home over the weekend.

On Sunday, Houston firefighters responded to a house fire call along Imogene Street near Bissonnet and South Gessner. Once inside the home, authorities discovered the Escano family shot to death.

Relatives identify the victims as Elvira Escano, 44, Jairo Escano, 37, Isabel Escano, 13, and Jairo Escano Jr., 10.

On Tuesday, the Medical Examiner's Office reported that three of the victims' primary cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head.

"We have no words right now," said Paulina Moreno, a family member. "It’s hard to express our feelings. We still can’t believe it. I don’t know how. We’re still in shock."

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

In a press conference Sunday, HPD Chief Troy Finner said he believes the shooting to be domestic.

"Whoever is responsible for this, be rest assured, we’re going to find them," said HPD Chief Troy Finner.

Nearby home surveillance video shows one of the victim’s pickup trucks driving away from the neighborhood Sunday. The family’s dog can be seen chasing after the vehicle.

RELATED: HPD: Couple and 2 children found shot to death during housefire call in SW Houston

Moreno now has a message for whoever shot and killed her loved ones.

"Turn yourself in," said Moreno. "You already harmed my whole family and friends. We’re just fearing right now, that he’ll come to us."

Moreno describes her loved ones as hard workers.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

Advertisement

If anyone has information about this case, she urges them to call police.