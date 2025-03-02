Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick wants a 'New York Strip' to be called a 'Texas Strip'

article

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick has beef with the New York Strip.

Call to change name to ‘Texas Strip’

In a post on social media, Patrick says the Texas Senate will file a concurrent resolution to change the name of the popular cut of beef known as the New York Strip to the "Texas Strip" in the Lone Star State.

He says because Texas leads the nation with 12.2 million cattle, it is only fair.

"In a world filled with serious issues that we address every day at the Texas Capitol, this simple resolution will help better market Texas beef. That’s good for the Texas cattle industry," wrote Patrick.

Patrick also called on restaurants and grocery stores in the state to change the name.

The idea came to the lieutenant governor after meeting with the Texas Cattle Feeders and Cattle Raisers this week and asking them for their favorite cut of steak.

"Liberal New York shouldn’t get the credit for our hard-working ranchers. We promote the Texas brand on everything made or grown in Texas because it benefits our economy and jobs," wrote Patrick.

Why is it called a New York Strip?

A strip steak is a cut of beef from the short loin of a steer.

The famous Delmonico's Restaurant in New York City started serving the cut in the 19th century.

Because of the strip steak's connection to the city of New York, some began to call it the New York Strip.