Man accused in 2 shootings just hours apart in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas - One man has been arrested in connection with a pair of shootings in Lubbock earlier this week that happened within hours of each other and left one person injured.
What we know:
According to Lubbock police, the first shooting happened just after 1 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of Avenue Q. The other happened about 10 hours later in the 4800 block of Avenue Q.
The second shooting left a 37-year-old man seriously injured, police said.
Investigators said that evidence led them to arrest 25-year-old Drukerick Dickson in connection with both shootings. He was taken into custody Thursday by the gang unit.
Dickson has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He’s being held in jail on a $250,000 bond.
What we don't know:
Investigators did not disclose a motive for the shootings. The condition of the victim was not released.
The Source: Information in this story came from a news release issued by the Lubbock Police Department.