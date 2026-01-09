Man accused in 2 shootings just hours apart in Lubbock

article

One man has been arrested in connection with a pair of shootings in Lubbock earlier this week that happened within hours of each other and left one person injured.

What we know:

According to Lubbock police, the first shooting happened just after 1 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of Avenue Q. The other happened about 10 hours later in the 4800 block of Avenue Q.

The second shooting left a 37-year-old man seriously injured, police said.

Investigators said that evidence led them to arrest 25-year-old Drukerick Dickson in connection with both shootings. He was taken into custody Thursday by the gang unit.

Dickson has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He’s being held in jail on a $250,000 bond.

What we don't know:

Investigators did not disclose a motive for the shootings. The condition of the victim was not released.