Youth leader extradited back to Texas, charged with child sex crimes: sheriff

The Brief Luling youth leader facing multiple charges of sex crimes against children He was extradited back to Texas from Las Vegas Sheriff's office is asking parents to talk to their kids if they were acquainted with him



A youth leader and teaching assistant was extradited back to Texas for multiple charges of sex crimes against children.

What we know:

Brian Rodriguez of Luling was extradited back to Texas from Las Vegas with the assistance of the Texas Rangers, says the Caldwell County Sheriff's Office.

He has been charged with:

First-degree felony aggravated assault of a child

First-degree felony continuous sexual assault of a child under 14

Display of pornographic material to a child, a Class A misdemeanor

CCSO says this case remains active.

What you can do:

CCSO is asking parents to talk with their kids if they knew or were acquainted with Rodriguez.

Anyone with any information about Rodriguez is urged to contact Det. Reinarz at 512-359-4514 or by email.

Anyone who suspects a child is being abused is encouraged to report it immediately to the Texas Abuse Hotline at 1-800-252-5400 or online. Reports can be made anonymously.