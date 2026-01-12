Youth leader extradited back to Texas, charged with child sex crimes: sheriff
CALDWELL COUNTY, Texas - A youth leader and teaching assistant was extradited back to Texas for multiple charges of sex crimes against children.
What we know:
Brian Rodriguez of Luling was extradited back to Texas from Las Vegas with the assistance of the Texas Rangers, says the Caldwell County Sheriff's Office.
He has been charged with:
- First-degree felony aggravated assault of a child
- First-degree felony continuous sexual assault of a child under 14
- Display of pornographic material to a child, a Class A misdemeanor
CCSO says this case remains active.
What you can do:
CCSO is asking parents to talk with their kids if they knew or were acquainted with Rodriguez.
Anyone with any information about Rodriguez is urged to contact Det. Reinarz at 512-359-4514 or by email.
Anyone who suspects a child is being abused is encouraged to report it immediately to the Texas Abuse Hotline at 1-800-252-5400 or online. Reports can be made anonymously.
The Source: Information in this report comes from the Caldwell County Sheriff's Office.