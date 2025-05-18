Caldwell County grass fire burns about 10 acres

The Brief Grass fire in Caldwell County scorches about 10 acres Cause was someone burning while under a burn ban Travis, Williamson, Burnet and Caldwell counties are currently under burn bans



Someone burning while under a burn ban is the cause of a grass fire in Caldwell County Sunday evening.

What we know:

Travis County Fire Rescue says that a little more than ten acres were scorched in the area of Lytton Lane near Dale on Sunday.

No injuries were reported, and no buildings were damaged.

TCFR was helped by STAR Flight, the Dale Fire Department and the Texas A&M Forest Service.

The fire was reported under control earlier on Sunday evening and crews were working to get it 100% contained.

Dig deeper:

Texans can face a fine of up to $500 if caught burning under a burn ban.

Travis, Williamson, Burnet and Caldwell counties are currently under burn bans.