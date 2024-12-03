Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade features Cedar Park High School dance team

The Brief Cedar Park High School dance team performing in Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade It's the first time the Celebrities will be participating in the traditional New York holiday event



A local high school is getting ready to take part of a big Thanksgiving tradition in the Big Apple Thursday morning.

For the first time in Cedar Park High School dance team history, the Celebrities are strutting their way down the streets of New York for the annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

The Celebrities have been performing in front of crowds at the Gupton Stadium for Friday Night Lights to make their way to the Big Apple.

"We are fortunate enough to be dancing and performing in Macy's this year," says Nikki Evans, Cedar Park High School Dance Director.

"If I'm being completely honest, I mean, this just has been such a dream of mine for so long. And I know me and my mom have just watched the parade for years," says Isla Powell, Cedar Park High School student.

And for some of these girls, that dream is becoming a reality.

Cedar Park High School Dance Director Nikki Evans says the Celebrities have put in a lot of work this semester to get them ready for this day.

"We have been getting ready ever since really the year started juggling Macy's with football season and all of the other performances that we've been getting ready for. So it's been a lot of fun and really challenging, but we've been having a lot of fun," says Evans.

"I love performing. I love, you know, making a crowd happy and being able to put smiles on people's faces. So just really, you know, reminding myself that I'm here to do what I love," says Saralyn Herrera, Cedar Park High School student.

Cedar Park High dance directors hope this trip is a memorable one.

"This will be my third Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade. The company, Spirit of America, who is hosting us as dancers in the parade. I've been fortunate enough to work on staff with them for the past two parades and as a chaperon. So, I get to do that this year, and I get to have my own team with me, which is really exciting. And I'm really, really excited to share the magic of Macy's with them," says Katie Thompson, assistant dance director at Cedar Park High School.

Now this is the season for gratitude. Here's what some of the Celebrities are thankful for.

"We're so thankful for our community that's surrounding the celebrities and the parents that so much fundraising went into this to send the girls there," says Thompson.

"I'm just so thankful for my family and that they are supporting me in this. And I'm just beyond grateful that I have my team and my directors that I have. I just cannot thank them enough to allow me to have this wonderful opportunity to do with such amazing and beautiful girls," says Powell.

The team will be traveling back to Austin this weekend. Let's wish them safe travels back home.