Madison Heights man stabs parents after being asked to turn video games off, kills stepdad

Police in Madison Heights said a 28-year-old stabbed his 66-year-old mother and 71-year-old stepfather, who later died, after they asked him to stop playing video games so they could go to bed.

According to police, the stabbing happened at an apartment in Madison Heights on Friday, just before midnight when Christopher McKinney attacked his parents. Police said he lived at the apartment with his mom and stepdad and was still there when police arrived.

Madison Heights Police said that McKinney was playing video games in his parents' room when they asked him to turn it off so they could go to bed.

Investigators said they argued and McKinney pulled a knife, cutting and stabbing both his mother and stepfather. Police said all three were treated for injuries and then taken to the hospital where his stepfather later died.

When police tried to arrest McKinney, they said he resisted and tried to assault and spit on them. He was arrested charged with two counts of assault with intent to murder and two counts of resisting or assaulting police. Charges are expected to be amended to include murder.

He's being held on a $510,000 cash/surety bond.