Major roadway improvements underway along Springdale Road

Austin Public Works began a roadway improvement project on Springdale Road.

This was an effort funded by the voter-approved 2018 Bond. The project’s purpose is to rehabilitate Springdale Rd. and improve mobility options in the neighborhood.

The project was designed and is being managed by Public Works’ Capital Project Delivery Program.

The repairs consist of: replacing existing pavement with new asphalt, limited concrete curb replacement, and adding new pavement markings.

Austin Public Works is also adjusting, and in some locations adding, Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliant ramps in the area. New pavement markings will also be installed on the road.

The first of three phases will focus on Springdale Rd. between Goodwin Ave. and Oak Springs Dr. and is expected to last a little over a week. The full Springdale rehabilitation will span from Airport Blvd. to Manor Rd. and will reach completion by mid-November 2022.

Localized construction impacts include:

Lane closures: Alternating lane closures and detours will be in effect as needed during construction.

Sidewalk closures: A portion of the sidewalks will be closed as needed as they are added/adjusted for ADA Compliance. Detour signage for pedestrians is posted.

Transit: Select Capital Metro bus stops along Springdale Rd. will be accessible as construction allows.

Austin Public Works urges everyone traveling in the area to watch their speed and stay alert for construction workers and pedestrian traffic.