Man, 44, wanted for allegedly sexually assaulting child in Houston

Houston police and Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s help to locate a man accused of continuous sexual assault of a child.

Crime Stoppers says fugitive Mario Francisco Hernandez, 44, allegedly sexually assaulted a child in Houston between August 2019 and May 2020.

Hernandez is described as a Hispanic male, approximately 5’08”, 220 lbs., with brown eyes and short curly brown hair.

A warrant was active for Hernandez as of August 6.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.