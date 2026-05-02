Expand / Collapse search

Silver Alert: Texas DPS seeks missing man last seen in Austin

By
Published  May 2, 2026 11:03am CDT
Missing Persons
FOX 7 Austin
article

Lawrance Henson (DPS)

The Brief

    • A Silver Alert is active for a missing 75-year-old man in Austin.
    • Lawrance Henson was last seen Thursday evening on Berkman Drive.
    • Police urge anyone with information to call Austin PD.

AUSTIN, Texas - Officials are looking for a missing man last seen in Austin Thursday evening. 

Austin Silver Alert

What we know:

Lawrance Henson, 75, was last seen wearing a white and gray striped shirt and blue jeans, the release from Texas DPS says. 

Henson is described as a Black man standing at 5'8", with white hair and black eyes. 

He was last seen in the 5600 block of Berkman Drive around 6 p.m. Thursday.

What you can do:

Any information can be given to the Austin Police Department at (512) 974-5000.

The Source: Information in this article comes from Texas DPS.

Missing PersonsAustinTexas