Man accused of firing gun near University of Texas campus arrested

The Austin Police Department has arrested a man accused of firing a gun near the University of Texas campus. 20-year-old Falon Deleon faces a charge of discharge of a firearm within a municipality.

The incident happened on November 28 when APD received calls about shots being fired near Dean Keeton and Red River.

Responding officers heard gunshots and went to an apartment complex on Cole Street where Deleon was found and arrested.

