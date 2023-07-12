Man accused of stealing trailer in Hutto with $50K worth of property inside

Thousands of dollars of personal property have disappeared from a Hutto storage facility, and officials believe it's connected to one person.

Charles Partridge said one of his trailers carrying business equipment was stolen about two months ago at Central Texas Boat and RV storage in Hutto.

"Between the trailer and the contents, it was about $50,000," said Partridge. "I came to pick it up on May 16, and it was no longer here."

Inside, he said, was crucial bed bug treatment equipment. Without it, he said it’s now costing him thousands of additional dollars.

"I've lost some long-term customers and clients management portfolios that I'm no longer doing because I couldn't provide the work," said Partridge.

One of the items missing was a paramotor.

"It was the last gift that I received from my mom that has passed away," said Partridge. "That's part of the, the hardest part of this, the loss, you know. Losing property sucks, period.

"The trailer and the equipment are replaceable, but I'll never get a last gift from my mom," he added.

While trying to move on, he's also pushing to see prosecution against the man police arrested.

The Williamson County District Attorney's office confirmed police arrested Jason Adams for not just this burglary, but another one in March.

"Online it shows that he does have a $50,000 surety bond for the other trailer that he stole from this facility, but mine is pending," said Partridge.

As of Friday, July 7, Adams still has "no action-undecided prosecution" next to the offense from May.

The DA’s office said it reviews every charge submitted, and it tries to make the best decision in a short time frame, and no action does not mean there will not be prosecution.

For Adam's case, the DA said his office filed for theft between $25,000 and $30,000 around 3:30 p.m. Friday.

"But in the meantime, it still hasn't changed the status," said Partridge.

Partridge said looking back, he'd recommend to anyone with a trailer at a storage facility to make sure the lot has a certificate of insurance it can provide and get as many locks as possible.