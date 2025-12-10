Man accused of punching victim with gun in downtown Austin: APD
AUSTIN, Texas - Police are asking for help identifying the man accused of assaulting a victim near downtown Austin in September.
What we know:
Austin police said on Sept. 28, around 2:22 a.m., a man approached a victim after arguing and fighting earlier in the night at the Hilton hotel, 411 East 5th Street.
As the man ran toward the victim, he pulled out a gun and punched the victim in the face. The man then left and was last seen walking on East 5th Street from Neches Street.
Anyone with any information should contact APD's Aggravated Assault unit at 512-974-5245. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.
The Source: Information from the Austin Police Department