Man accused of selling car with altered odometer, fake title; APD investigating

The Brief APD is looking for the suspect in a fraud case The man is accused of selling a car listed on Facebook Marketplace with an altered odometer and a fake title Shortly after leaving the meeting place, the victim had mechanical issues with the car



Austin police are investigating a fraud case involving the sale of a car with a rolled-back odometer and tampered title.

Police said the car was listed on Facebook Marketplace.

What we know:

Police said on Sept. 15, 2025, around 6:05 p.m., a victim bought a vehicle using cash after meeting the seller in the 10100 block of Barden Road.

The seller said he was the person on the title of the car and gave the victim the title that appeared to be signed and ready for transfer.

Shortly after leaving the meeting place, the victim had mechanical issues with the car. It was later revealed the car's odometer was altered and the mileage on the title was falsified.

The victim later found the seller had blocked him on Facebook Marketplace and removed the listing.

Investigators are searching for the suspect who presented the altered title and sold the car.

Anyone with any information should contact Austin Police at 512-974-TIPS. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.